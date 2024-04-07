3 Mini Fried Chicken Sliders with coleslaw, pickles, and secret drizzle with your choice of up to three different flavors!

Slider Flight Flavors Required* Please select 1 to 3 Plain Mild Hot Spicy RIP Remove or Light Macaco Toppings No Secret Drizzle No Coleslaw No Pickles Light Secret Drizzle Light Coleslaw Light Pickles Extra Macaco Toppings Add Secret Drizzle + $0.75 Add Coleslaw + $0.75 Add Pickles + $0.75 Extra Mayo + $0.75 Extra Lettuce + $0.75 Extra Tomato + $0.75 Add Honey Mustard + $0.75 Add BBQ + $0.75 Add Ranch + $0.75 Add Ceasar Dressing + $0.75 Add Blue Cheese Dressing + $0.75 Add Italian Dressing + $0.75 Add Jalapenos + $0.75 On the Side Macaco Toppings On the Side: Secret Drizzle On the Side: Coleslaw On the Side: Pickles Make it a Combo Please select up to 1 Fries + $3.00 Garden Salad + $3.00 Coleslaw + $3.00