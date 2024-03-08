Macaco Spicy Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Combo
- Macaco Sandwich Combo$15.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich with Secret Drizzle, Coleslaw, & Pickles on a Brioche Bun with a Side of Choice.
- Classic Sandwich Combo$15.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on a Brioche Bun with a Side of Choice.
- 3pc Chicken Tender Combo$15.00
Fried Chicken Tenders with a Choice of Side.
- 3 Macaco Style Slider Combo$15.00Out of stock
3 Mini Macaco Fried Chicken Sliders with Secret Drizzle, Coleslaw, & Pickles on Brioche Buns with a Choice of Side.
- Lettuce Wrap Combo$15.00
Lettuce-Wrapped Fried Chicken Sandwich with a Secret Drizzle & Tomato with a Side of Choice.
Extra
- 3pcs Chicken Tenders$12.00
Fried Chicken Tenders with a choice 2 Dipping Sauces.
- 5pc Chicken Tenders$18.00
Fried Chicken Tenders with a Choice of 3 Dipping Sauces.
- 3 Macaco Style Sliders$12.00Out of stock
3 Mini Macaco Fried Chicken Sliders with Secret Drizzle, Coleslaw, & Pickles on Brioche Buns.
5pc Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Tenders with a Choice of 3 Dipping Sauces.
Sides
Dipping & Dressing
Other
Drinks
- Fresh Lemonade, 16oz$3.50
- Fresh Lemonade, 24oz$4.00
- Iced Tea Lemonade, 16oz$3.50
- Iced Tea Lemonade, 24oz$4.00
- Apple Juice, 10oz$3.50
- Arizona Green Tea, 16oz$3.50
- Celsius, Kiwi Guava, 12oz$3.50
- Coke Cola, 20oz$3.50
- Coke Zero, 20oz$3.50
- Diet Coke, 20oz$3.50
- Fanta Orange, 20oz$3.50
- Glass Coca Cola, 12oz$3.50
- Jarritos, Mandarin, 12oz$3.50
- Kirkland Coconut Water, Organic, 11oz$3.50
- Liquid Death, Sparkling Water, 17oz$3.50
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened Brew Tea, 17oz$3.50
- Sanpellegrino, Peach & Clementine, 11oz$3.50
- Sprite, 20oz$3.50
- Vita Coconut Water, 11.1 oz$3.50
- Water Bottle$3.50
Macaco Spicy Chicken Sandwiches Location and Hours
(408) 767-2006
Open now • Closes at 7PM