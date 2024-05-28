Macaco Spicy Chicken Sandwiches
Sandwich & Wraps
Extras
- 3 MACACO SLIDERS
3 Mini Fried Chicken Sliders with coleslaw, pickles, and secret drizzle with your choice of up to three different flavors!$12.00
- 3 CLASSIC SLIDERS
3 Mini Fried Chicken Sliders with lettuce, tomato, and mayo with your choice of up to three different flavors!$12.00
- 3 CHICKEN TENDERS
Fried Chicken Tenders with a choice 2 Dipping Sauces.$12.00
- 5 CHICKEN TENDERS
Fried Chicken Tenders with a Choice of 3 Dipping Sauces.$18.00
Sides
Dipping & Dressing
Drinks
- Pepsi$3.50
- Diet Pepsi$3.50
- Pepsi Zero$3.50
- Starry$3.50
- Mountain Dew$3.50
- Dr Pepper$3.50
- Rootbeer$3.50
- Crush Orange$3.50
- Crush Grape$3.50
- Gatorade Fruit Punch$3.50
- Glass Coca Cola$3.50
- Coke Cola$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Coke Zero$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Jarritos, Mandarin$3.50
- Fanta Orange$3.50
- Blue Powerade$3.50
- Fresh Lemonade, 16oz$3.50
- Fresh Lemonade, 24oz$4.00
- Iced Tea Lemonade, 16oz$3.50
- Iced Tea Lemonade, 24oz$4.00
- Water Bottle (Aquafina)$3.50
- NDO H20, Ultra Premium Sparkling Water$3.50
- NDO H20, Ultra Premium Water$3.50
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened Brew Tea$3.50
- Vitamin Water, Kiwi Strawberry$3.50
Macaco Spicy Chicken Sandwiches Location and Hours
(408) 767-2006
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM