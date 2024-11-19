Macaco Spicy Chicken Sandwiches
Offers & Savings
Sandwich & Wraps
Extras
- 3 Macaco Sliders
3 Mini Fried Chicken Sliders with coleslaw, pickles, and secret drizzle with your choice of up to three different flavors!$12.00
- 3 Classic Sliders
3 Mini Fried Chicken Sliders with lettuce, tomato, and mayo with your choice of up to three different flavors!$12.00
- 3 Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Tenders with a choice 2 Dipping Sauces.$12.00
- 5 Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Tenders with a Choice of 3 Dipping Sauces.$18.00
Sides
- Fries
Straight Cut Seasoned French Fries. Choose between regular seasoned or 4 other different Seasoning Flavors!$4.00
- Coleslaw
A fresh and colorful coleslaw with fresh green and purple cabbage, shredded carrots, and a hint of parsley, all tossed in a creamy dressing.$4.00
- Spring Mix Salad
Spring Mix Salad, Diced Tomatoes, Carrots, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons with a Choice of Dressing$4.00
Bag of Chips
- Dirty Potato, Jalapeño Heat, 2oz
Enjoy bold, zesty jalapeño flavor in every kettle-cooked crunch.$3.00
- Dirty Potato, Sea Salted, 2oz
Simply delicious, kettle-cooked to perfection with a touch of sea salt for classic, crisp flavor.$3.00
- Dirty Potato, Mesquite BBQ, 2oz
Smoky, sweet barbecue flavor that’s perfectly crafted for a rich, satisfying bite.$3.00
- Dirty Potato, Salt & Vinegar, 2oz
Tart vinegar meets a dash of salt for the perfect savory and tangy snack.$3.00
- Dirty Potato, Funky Fusion, 2oz
A flavorful blend of spices that brings a twist of tangy and salty goodness.$3.00
- Dirty Potato, Maui Onion, 2oz
Sweet, mild Maui onions bring a delicate, savory flavor with just the right hint of onion in each crunchy bite.$3.00
- Doritos, Nacho Cheese, 2.5oz
Crispy tortilla chips coated in a zesty nacho cheese flavor, delivering the perfect cheesy crunch.$3.00
- Doritos, Cool Ranch, 2.5oz
Crisp tortilla chips seasoned with a tangy blend of creamy ranch and savory spices for a cool, bold taste.$3.00
- Cheetos, Cheese, 2oz
Classic, crunchy Cheetos with a bold, cheesy flavor that packs deliciously intense cheddar in every bite.$3.00
- Cheetos, Flamin' Hot, 2oz
A spicy, fiery twist on the classic Cheetos, with bold heat and irresistible cheese flavor.$3.00
Dessert
- Iced Lemon Loaf Cake
Made using the juice of fresh California lemons this pre-sliced treat is moist and lemony with a tangy-sweet lemon icing.$3.00
- Chocolate Banana Swirled Loaf Cake
Batter made from ripened whole bananas midnight cocoa and semi-sweet chocolate gives this must-have delight its balanced flavor.$3.00
- Häagen-Dazs, Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bar
Madagascar vanilla, rich milk chocolate and toasted California almonds make this unmatched icon legendary.$2.75
Beverages
- Fountain Drinks
Choose between Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Starry, Brisk Raspberry, Gatorade Fruit Punch or Dr Pepper.
- Fresh Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemon juice and water, sweetened to taste, poured over ice.$2.75
- Ice Tea Lemonade
A refreshing mix of iced tea and lemonade, perfectly balanced with just the right hint of sweetness for a crisp, thirst-quenching drink, poured over ice.$2.75
- Pepsi Bottle, 20oz
Carbonated cola beverage with a refreshing, sweet taste.$3.00
- Diet Pepsi Bottle, 20oz
A refreshing, calorie-free cola with crisp, clean taste.$3.00
- Starry Bottle, 20oz
Refreshing clear soda, formerly known as Sierra Mist.$3.00
- Dr Pepper Bottle, 20oz
Unique blend of 23 flavors, carbonated soft drink.$3.00
- Aquafina Bottle, 20oz
Pure bottled water, typically sourced and purified by Aquafina, ideal for hydration.$3.00
- Mexican Coke Glass, 355ml
The cold, refreshing, sparkling classic that America loves.$3.00
- Jarrito Mandarina Glass, 12.5ml
Mandarin-flavored Mexican soda, sweet and bubbly with a citrus twist.$3.00
- Coke Zero Bottle, 20oz
The same great taste but with zero calories.$3.00
- Pure Leaf, Unsweet Tea Bottle, 18.5oz
Brewed from real tea leaves steeped in water and bottled without adding sugar or color, delivering pure, unsweetened tea experience.$3.00
- Snapple, Kiwi Strawberry Bottle, 16oz
A refreshing blend of juicy kiwi and sweet strawberry, creating a harmonious and thirst-quenching beverage.$3.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water Bottle, 16oz
San Pellegrino sparkling water is a premium Italian beverage known for its crisp taste and fine bubbles, offering a refreshing and sophisticated drinking experience.$3.00
- San Pellegrino, Limonata Can, 11.15oz
Sparkling lemon-flavored beverage, typically includes tangy lemons and effervescent bubbles, capturing a refreshing and invigorating drink experience.$3.00
- Coconut Water Can, 16.9oz
Derived from young green coconuts, coconut water is a naturally hydrating beverage typically rich in electrolytes, potassium, and magnesium.$3.00
- Dole Apple Juice Bottle, 15.2oz
A refreshingly sweet and crisp juice made from 100% real apples for a pure, fruity flavor.$3.00
- Dole Pineapple Juice Can, 6oz
Tropical and vibrant, Dole Pineapple Juice is made from 100% fresh pineapples, delivering bold, natural sweetness.$2.00
- Ice Water Cup$0.50
Dippings, Dressings & Toppings
- Secret Drizzle
A creamy mayo-based drizzle with a mild chipotle flavor that adds a rich, non-spicy taste to sandwiches and perfectly complements chicken tenders as a dip.$0.50
- Sweet & Bold BBQ
A deliciously sweet and tangy BBQ sauce with a bold, smoky flavor.$0.50
- Original Buffalo
A bold, tangy buffalo sauce with a perfect balance of heat and flavor.$0.50
- Honey Mustard
A smooth and creamy blend of sweet honey and tangy mustard.$0.50
- Ranch Dressing
A rich and smooth ranch dipping sauce with a classic and mild flavor.$0.50
- Blue Cheese Dressing
A bold blue cheese dressing that adds a rich flavor.$0.50
- Ceasar Dressing
A savory dressing with a sharp, garlic-parmesan flavor.$0.50
- Italian Dressing
A flavorful vinaigrette with a blend of herbs and spices.$0.50
- Side of Pickles$0.20
- Ketchup Packet
- Side of Jalapenos$0.20
