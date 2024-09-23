Macaco Spicy Chicken Sandwiches
Sandwich & Wraps
Extras
- 3 Macaco Sliders
3 Mini Fried Chicken Sliders with coleslaw, pickles, and secret drizzle with your choice of up to three different flavors!$12.00
- 3 Classic Sliders
3 Mini Fried Chicken Sliders with lettuce, tomato, and mayo with your choice of up to three different flavors!$12.00
- 3 Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Tenders with a choice 2 Dipping Sauces.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- 5 Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Tenders with a Choice of 3 Dipping Sauces.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Sides
Dipping & Dressing
Drinks
- Pepsi$5.00
- Diet Pepsi$5.00
- Starry$5.00
- Mountain Dew$5.00
- Dr Pepper$5.00
- Crush Orange$5.00
- Gatorade Fruit Punch$5.00
- Glass Coca Cola$5.00
- Coke Zero$5.00
- Jarritos, Mandarin$5.00
- Snapple Kiwi Strawberry$5.00
- Coconut Water$5.00
- San Pellegrino Limonata$5.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water$5.00
- Water Bottle (Aquafina)$5.00
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened Brew Tea$5.00
- Fresh Lemonade, 16oz$5.00
- Fresh Lemonade, 24oz$5.00
- Ice Tea Lemonade, 16oz$5.50
Fresh Lemonade, 24oz
(408) 767-2006
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM