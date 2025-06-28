Macaco Spicy Chicken Sandwiches
Offers & Savings
Sandwiches
The Jungle
Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Tenders, Pick Your Spice Level & your Choice of Dipping Sauce(s).
Chicken Sliders
Mini Fried Chicken Sandwiches. Pick your style of Macaco (macaco drizzle, pickles, coleslaw) or Classic (mayo, tomatos, lettuce) and choose as many spice levels.
Lettuce Wrap
A Lettuce Wrap with Fried Chicken (breast), our home made Secret Drizzle & Tomatos.$12.25
Sides
Fries
Seismic Crunch Fries. Choose between regular or 4 different Seasoning Flavors!$4.50
Coleslaw
A fresh and colorful coleslaw with fresh green and purple cabbage, shredded carrots, all tossed in a creamy dressing.$3.50
Macaroni Salad
Our Salad Macaroni Elbow features elbow macaroni mixed with vegetables in a dressing.$4.50
Bag of Chips$3.25
Dessert
Iced Lemon Loaf Cake
Made using the juice of fresh California lemons this pre-sliced treat is moist and lemony with a tangy-sweet lemon icing.$3.50
Chocolate Banana Swirled Loaf Cake
Batter made from ripened whole bananas midnight cocoa and semi-sweet chocolate gives this must-have delight its balanced flavor.$3.50
Häagen-Dazs, Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bar
Madagascar vanilla, rich milk chocolate and toasted California almonds make this unmatched icon legendary.$2.85
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
A 20oz cup with ice. Choose between Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Starry, Brisk Raspberry, Gatorade Fruit Punch or Dr Pepper.$2.85
Fresh Lemonade
A 20oz cup with ice. Freshly squeezed lemon juice and water, sweetened to taste, poured over ice.$2.85
Ice Tea Lemonade
A 20oz cup with ice. A refreshing mix of iced tea and lemonade, perfectly balanced with just the right hint of sweetness for a crisp, thirst-quenching drink, poured over ice.$2.85
Pepsi Bottle, 20oz
Carbonated cola beverage with a refreshing, sweet taste.$3.25
Diet Pepsi Bottle, 20oz
A refreshing, calorie-free cola with crisp, clean taste.$3.25
Starry Bottle, 20oz
Refreshing clear soda, formerly known as Sierra Mist.$3.25
Dr Pepper Bottle, 20oz
Unique blend of 23 flavors, carbonated soft drink.$3.25
Mexican Coke Glass, 355ml
The cold, refreshing, sparkling classic that America loves.$3.25
Jarrito Mandarina Glass, 12.5ml
Mandarin-flavored Mexican soda, sweet and bubbly with a citrus twist.$3.25
Coke Zero Bottle, 20oz
The same great taste but with zero calories.$3.25
Pure Leaf, Unsweet Tea Bottle, 18.5oz
Brewed from real tea leaves steeped in water and bottled without adding sugar or color, delivering pure, unsweetened tea experience.$3.25
Snapple, Kiwi Strawberry Bottle, 16oz
A refreshing blend of juicy kiwi and sweet strawberry, creating a harmonious and thirst-quenching beverage.$3.25
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water Bottle, 16oz
San Pellegrino sparkling water is a premium Italian beverage known for its crisp taste and fine bubbles, offering a refreshing and sophisticated drinking experience.$3.25
San Pellegrino, Limonata Can, 11.15oz
Sparkling lemon-flavored beverage, typically includes tangy lemons and effervescent bubbles, capturing a refreshing and invigorating drink experience.$3.25
Coconut Water Can, 16.9oz
Derived from young green coconuts, coconut water is a naturally hydrating beverage typically rich in electrolytes, potassium, and magnesium.$3.25
Dole Apple Juice Bottle, 15.2oz
A refreshingly sweet and crisp juice made from 100% real apples for a pure, fruity flavor.$3.25
Ice Water Cup$0.50
Pure Life Water Bottle$0.50
Dips & Toppings
Macaco Drizzle
A creamy mayo-based drizzle with a mild chipotle flavor that adds a rich, non-spicy taste to sandwiches and perfectly complements chicken tenders as a dip.$0.30
Sweet & Bold BBQ
A deliciously sweet and tangy BBQ sauce with a bold, smoky flavor.$0.30
Honey Mustard
A smooth and creamy blend of sweet honey and tangy mustard.$0.30
Original Buffalo
A bold, tangy buffalo sauce with a perfect balance of heat and flavor.$0.30
Mango Habanero
Our Mango Habanero Sauce combines the sweet taste of mango with the spicy kick of habanero peppers.$0.30
Ranch Dressing
A rich and smooth ranch dipping sauce with a classic and mild flavor.$0.30
Ketchup Packet
Side of Pickles$0.25
Side of Jalapeños$0.25