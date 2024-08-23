Macaco Spicy Chicken Sandwiches
- 3 Macaco Sliders
3 Mini Fried Chicken Sliders with coleslaw, pickles, and secret drizzle with your choice of up to three different flavors!$12.00
- 3 Classic Sliders
3 Mini Fried Chicken Sliders with lettuce, tomato, and mayo with your choice of up to three different flavors!$12.00
- 3 Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Tenders with a choice 2 Dipping Sauces.$12.00
- 5 Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Tenders with a Choice of 3 Dipping Sauces.$18.00
Macaco Spicy Chicken Sandwiches Location and Hours
(408) 767-2006
Open now • Closes at 9PM