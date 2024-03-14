Macaco Spicy Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Combo
- Macaco Sandwich Combo$15.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich with Secret Drizzle, Coleslaw, & Pickles on a Brioche Bun with a Side of Choice.
- Classic Sandwich Combo$15.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on a Brioche Bun with a Side of Choice.
- 3pc Chicken Strip Combo$15.00
Fried Chicken Tenders with a Choice of Side.
- 3 Macaco Style Slider Combo$15.00Out of stock
3 Mini Macaco Fried Chicken Sliders with Secret Drizzle, Coleslaw, & Pickles on Brioche Buns with a Choice of Side.
- Lettuce Wrap Combo$15.00
Lettuce-Wrapped Fried Chicken Sandwich with a Secret Drizzle & Tomato with a Side of Choice.
- 5pc Chicken Strips Combo$21.00
Extra
Sides
Dipping & Dressing
Other
Drinks
- Fresh Lemonade, 16oz$3.50
- Fresh Lemonade, 24oz$4.00
- Iced Tea Lemonade, 16oz$3.50
- Iced Tea Lemonade, 24oz$4.00
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Arizona Green Tea$3.50
- Celsius, Kiwi Guava$3.50
- Coke Cola$3.50
- Coke Zero$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Fanta Orange$3.50
- Glass Coca Cola$3.50
- Jarritos, Mandarin$3.50
- Kirkland Coconut Water, Organic$3.50
- Liquid Death, Sparkling Water$3.50
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened Brew Tea$3.50
- Sanpellegrino, Peach & Clementine$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Vita Coconut Water$3.50
- Vitamin Water, Kiwi Strawberry$3.50
- Water Bottle$3.50
Macaco Spicy Chicken Sandwiches Location and Hours
(408) 767-2006
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM